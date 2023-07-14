Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 968 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $367.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.72. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $368.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

