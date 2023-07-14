Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennar Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

LEN opened at $130.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $130.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.69.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.