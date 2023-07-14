Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $347.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $347.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

