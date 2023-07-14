Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,475,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $507,111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,686 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,230,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $219.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

