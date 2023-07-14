Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489,652 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.6 %

SAN stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

