Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after acquiring an additional 165,733 shares during the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $117.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.84. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

