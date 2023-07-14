Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLF opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.25%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

