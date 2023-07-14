Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,094,000 after purchasing an additional 235,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,773,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,490,000 after acquiring an additional 943,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,897,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $68.79 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 73.63%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

