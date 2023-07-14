Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FERG opened at $162.03 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.18.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

