Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

