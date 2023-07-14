Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $457,000. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,063,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

