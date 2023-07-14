Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after purchasing an additional 362,071 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $114.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

