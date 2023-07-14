Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 73.1% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,135 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.4% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.5% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 74,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,043 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

