Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

