Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,588,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 1,396,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.