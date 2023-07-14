Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,177 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 78,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $7.70 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MUFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

