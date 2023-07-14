Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $211.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $212.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

