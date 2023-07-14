Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,934 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 734,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%.

About Korea Electric Power

(Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.