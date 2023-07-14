Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.46.

SWKS stock opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

