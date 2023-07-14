SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,417,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,655,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,527,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,517,000 after purchasing an additional 221,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $51.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

