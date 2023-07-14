SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Holdings Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $38.62.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.