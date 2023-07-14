StockNews.com Lowers Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Rollins by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,008 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

