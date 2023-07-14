Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 99,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

