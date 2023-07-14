Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.74

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 42708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,077.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $45,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $263,077.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,487,860 shares of company stock valued at $70,319,345. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

