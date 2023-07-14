Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

