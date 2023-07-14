TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.55

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 2410396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on TeraWulf from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Trading Up 22.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%. Equities analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TeraWulf by 202.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.