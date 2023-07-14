Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Position Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,895,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,294,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,503,000 after buying an additional 95,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Textron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,862,000 after acquiring an additional 74,936 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Textron Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $68.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

