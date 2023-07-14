The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,283,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,897,000 after buying an additional 221,945 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Mosaic by 42.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 313,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 93,202 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $2,161,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.8 %

MOS stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

