The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.11.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $266.25 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $266.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average is $234.33.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

