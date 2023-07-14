Thomas V. Taylor Sells 18,656 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $113.27 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

