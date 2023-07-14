Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 4,658 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $380,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,868,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $81.97 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $82.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

