Tomer Weingarten Sells 40,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $596,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $654,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $638,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $274,250.08.

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $714,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52.

SentinelOne Trading Up 3.4 %

S opened at $15.11 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

