TruWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

