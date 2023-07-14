Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

