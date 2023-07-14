United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Activity

In other United Bankshares news, Director Lacy I. Rice III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

