United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in United Rentals by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals Price Performance

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI opened at $458.43 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.40 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.82. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.