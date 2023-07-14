Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93,631 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $211.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $212.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.