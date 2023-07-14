Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,689,000 after buying an additional 421,002 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2,939.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 243,457 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 186,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 201,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 201,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 162,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 662,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,724 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $204.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.18. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $158.95 and a one year high of $205.25. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6895 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

