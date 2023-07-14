Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after acquiring an additional 61,722 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $145.67 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.