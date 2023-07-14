Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,075,370.84 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 28,646 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,075,370.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,560,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,347,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nsv Partners Iii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 134,080 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,229,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 35,872 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $1,279,195.52.

On Monday, April 24th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 90,565 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $3,499,431.60.

On Friday, April 21st, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 8,642 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $324,161.42.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

VTYX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

