VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,084,700.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $1,084,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,530,595.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $432,900.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total value of $439,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $1,111,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $447,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total value of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $441,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $216.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.49. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

