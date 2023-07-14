VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $432,900.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $432,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,381,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $1,084,700.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total value of $439,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $1,111,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $447,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total value of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $441,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $216.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.49. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

