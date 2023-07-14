VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,003,000 after purchasing an additional 233,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $432,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,381,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $216.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

