Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

