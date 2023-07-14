Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Western Digital Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $39.36 on Thursday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

