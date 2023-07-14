WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 27.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in WestRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,218,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,487,000 after purchasing an additional 563,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $29.86 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

