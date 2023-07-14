Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,959,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $24,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $23,445,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $23,188,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDS opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.