Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $8,744,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $390,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $390,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $543,757.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,376.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Worthington Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

WOR stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Worthington Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

