XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in XPO were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in XPO by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 223,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in XPO by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in XPO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO Stock Performance

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on XPO from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on XPO from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $61.74.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

