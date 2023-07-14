Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,964 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

XPOF stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPOF. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $2,677,943.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,559,415.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ryan Junk sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $62,798.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 239,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $2,677,943.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,559,415.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,001 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

